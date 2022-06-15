Machina to APC National Chairman: I’m not stepping down for Lawan

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Yobe North Senatorial District in the 2023 elections, Bashir Machina, has told the leadership of the party that he will not be stepping down for the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The candidate said this in a letter dated June 13, 2022 addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdulahi Adamu.

He said this against the backdrop of the move for his to relinquish the senatorial ticket to Lawan, who lost the bid for the presidential race of the party.

Machina said: “I write to reaffirm my continual aspiration as the All Progressives Congress unequivocal senatorial candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District, following my clearance, participation, and victory at the party primaries, where I polled 289 votes out of the 300 total votes cast.

“I write to reaffirm that I remain committed to the mandate, which I won at the primaries, and I have not in any form or manner communicated otherwise.

“I have been informed of a purported malicious, and mischievous report and insinuation to the contrary. Please note that I never at any time, signed or communicated in any form any intent to vacate the mandate, which was won at the primaries.”