Ma’ami @ 90: A heartfelt tribute to my dearest mother, Princess Christianah Monisola O. Ajulo  

by Dr. Olukayode Ajulo OON, SAN

It is with this profound reverence that I celebrate the illustrious 90th anniversary of my beloved mother, Chief (Princess) Christianah Monisola O. Ajulo (née Adedeji).

She is not merely a matriarch; she is the very fabric of my being, the divine architect of my destiny, my unwavering compass through life’s storms.

Her existence is my greatest blessing, her love my eternal shield, her wisdom my guiding light through the labyrinth of life.

There has been a song that, when sung, feels as if it has existed since the dawn of time: “Iya ni wura iye biye, Iya ko se f’owo ra” (A mother is precious gold, priceless beyond measure).

This song unveils its deepest meanings as one journeys through life within the boundless, glowing care of a mother, the first Òrìṣà, the unshakable pillar of existence, the child’s safest haven in a world of uncertainties.

A mother’s love is a fortress, unseen yet invincible, soft yet stronger than the weight of mountains.

As I reflect upon her remarkable life of my mother who is 90 years old today, I am filled with immense gratitude for the guiding light she has been in my journey.

She is my angelic guide, a master strategist, and a beacon of wisdom and strength, illuminating my path with her unwavering love and support. Indeed, as Proverbs 31:26 reminds us, “She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue.” Her words, like soothing balm, have healed my wounds. Her voice, like a clarion call, has stirred me to greatness.

From her modest but eventful beginnings, Maami has captured the hearts and admiration of all who are privileged to know her. She embodies the very essence of humility, grace, and warmth, her elevated sense of style a true reflection of her modesty and decency. She is a rare gem, a queen robed in dignity, a woman whose presence alone commands reverence and admiration.

Though her formal education may have been limited, she remains my greatest educator, my first and most influential teacher. As a lawyer with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, I owe my foundational understanding of law, ethics, values, and the profound significance of being an “Omoluabi” to her nurturing guidance.

Indeed, Maami is my first law lecturer. She taught me law and justice long before I studied law, instilled integrity in me long before I swore any oath, and shaped me into the man I am today.

Her unwavering faith in God has always been her greatest source of strength. Whenever trials arose, she would remind me of Hebrews 11:1: “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”

In difficult times, when doubt clouded my vision, she would echo the words of Matthew 17:20: “If you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.” These words, spoken with conviction, have been my anchor in life’s storms.

She always reminds me that I’m deliberately named, Abraham and that should sink to my head that as the father of faith, there lies my strength. Faith, as she has taught me, is the foundation upon which great lives are built.

As Mahavira once said, “Faith is the foundation of all good deeds and the root of all wisdom.” And in those moments of uncertainty, when I have questioned my path, her presence has reminded me of Guru Nanak’s words: “He who has faith has the world.”

As I reminisce, vivid memories of her firm yet loving discipline arise. I recall the gentle squeezing of my ears, a testament to her steadfast commitment to shaping my character. Through her nurturing, I learned the virtues of courage, generosity, tenacity, and respect for others.

A trained seamstress, she transformed her vocation into a thriving career as a textile merchant in Gbagi Market, Ibadan, and later as the esteemed proprietor of TI OLUWA NI ILE BOOKSHOP (NIG) LTD. This establishment became a cherished haven for knowledge seekers across the Southwest of Nigeria.

Maami’s admiration for great figures such as Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo, Hubert Adedeji Ogunde, Akinwande Wole Soyinka, and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti left a profound mark on me. Many of these distinguished personalities, along with others of great influence, were among her esteemed customers at the bookshop.

She saw in me a leader, an actor, a scholar, and an activist, an ambitious vision that continues to shape my aspirations. Her stories of resilience and determination instilled in me a deep sense of purpose and an unwavering desire to contribute meaningfully to society. Even in my childhood, the books in her shop were my most cherished possessions, and it is within that nurturing environment that my lifelong love for learning took root.

Her unshakable trust in divine guidance has shaped her every decision. She often quotes Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” This principle has been my guiding philosophy, a lesson I learned at her feet. Even in moments of despair, she reassures me with Isaiah 40:31: “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

Throughout my life, Maami has been my unwavering supporter, encouraging me to embrace my aspirations without apprehension. She has often reminded me that “impossible” is merely a word. Her love knows no bounds; no one can understand or inspire me as she does.

In the spirit of the Quran, “Allah does not burden a soul beyond that it can bear” (Quran 2:286), her intuitive understanding of my struggles has been a divine gift. Her prayers, whispered in the quiet of the night, have been the foundation of my victories.

Today, as I celebrate her 90 years of life, I also honour the profound impact she has had on our community. As the Iya-Ijo of Christ Anglican Church in Ifira-Akoko, she has been a pillar of strength and wisdom for her congregation.

Her active role in civic matters exemplifies her commitment to uplifting our society, tirelessly supporting initiatives that foster community growth. She is a mother not only to me but to many, a nurturer whose embrace has sheltered more souls than she will ever know.

Despite her physical frailty, her determination to fulfill her civic duties, especially during the recent gubernatorial election in Ondo State, was nothing short of inspirational. I recall how she insisted that I drive her and her friends to the polling booth, where I physically carried her to ensure she could cast her vote.

Her unwavering spirit serves as a powerful reminder that neither age nor health should ever hinder one’s commitment to democracy and civic engagement. As Romans 10:17 states, “Faith comes from hearing the message, and the message is heard through the word about Christ.” Maami does not merely preach values, she lives them.

Princess Christianah Monisola O. Ajulo, my “Iya Ni Wura”, in letters and spirits, is a woman of substance, a mother not only to her family but to the nation, a truly extraordinary individual whose legacy will endure for generations.

She has an uncanny ability to sense the decisions I face, both the ones I share and those I keep to myself. I vividly remember when a recent moment of decision arose on whether to accept an appointment; Maami called to advise me not to reject it, foreseeing its success, but warned me not to place any conditions whatsoever on the offer.

This is not her first time of giving such advice, there’re some mouth watering briefs that come my way, from nowhere my mother will call, to offer her usual advice on what to do and sometimes she may come with that word, “Ma Gbowo” that means I should do the brief ex gratis.

This wisdom has proven invaluable, and I have no regrets. She sees beyond the present, speaks into the future, and guides with an intuition that borders on the divine.

In every lesson she has taught me, I see echoes of ancient wisdom. Buddha once said, “What we think, we become. With our thoughts, we make the world.” And in my mother’s voice, I hear Thich Nhat Hanh’s words: “Faith is like a seed; if you plant it in the right soil and nurture it, it will grow.”

She has taught me that true greatness lies in effort, not just in rewards, much like Bhagavad Gita 2:47 states: “You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work.”

As I commemorate this significant milestone, I fervently pray for her continued health, joy, and resounding victories. Confucius reminds us, “The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.” My mother has moved mountains with her faith, love, and relentless strength.

Happy 90th birthday, Maami. Your life is a testament to love, resilience, and dedication. Today, I honour you with all the affection and admiration you so richly deserve. You are my first light, my unending song, the rhythm of my soul. You are the masterpiece that God painted into my life. You are love in its purest form. And for all eternity, I will remain grateful for the gift of being your son.

