M-Net Movies celebrates Africa Day with AfroCinema Pop-Up Channel this month on DStv

With Africa Day coming up on 25 May, M-Net is proud to announce M-Net Movies AfroCinema Pop-Up, an exciting channel that will celebrate and showcase the best festival movies from across the African continent. The channel will run from today Friday 20 May to Sunday 29 May, and will be available on DStv Channel 198.

The AfroCinema Pop-Up channel will feature award-winning movies that have been sourced from Africa’s top film festivals and give cinema lovers a curated movie experience of films that range from the critically acclaimed to hidden gems, in what’s sure to be a delightful cinematic feast.

The top movies on the channel that film lovers can look forward to are; Salute (Namibia), Katutur a (Namibia), In the Name of Love (Uganda), Stain (Uganda), Sixteen Rounds (Uganda), I Am Not a Witch (Zambia), Payback ( Zambia), Maria Kristu: The Buumba Story (Zambia), Fatsani: A Tale of Survival (Malawi), Nairobi Half Life (Kenya), Subira (Kenya), Air Conditioner (Angola), Knuckle City (South Africa), This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (South Africa), Sons of the Sea (South Africa), Night of the Kings (Ivory Coast), Elevator Baby (Nigeria), Nimbe ( Nigeria) and Skin (Nigeria).

With the amazing line-up of movies for Africa Day, viewers can expect to get nothing but top-notch entertainment from across the continent. As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, Africa Magic is proud to celebrate authentic stories from across our continent.

M-Net Movies AfroCinema Pop-Up will be available to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga subscribers. Tune in for 10 days of African creativity, heart and brilliance. Visit www.dstvafrica.com for more information on the Afrocinema Pop-up channel.