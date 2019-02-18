M-I-NA to change negative perception about Made-In-Nigeria

All is set for MADE-IN-NIGERIA AMBASSADORS 2019 www.mina.ng event scheduled for the VIP Hall, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos on October 18, 2019

All is set for MADE-IN-NIGERIA AMBASSADORS 2019 www.mina.ng event scheduled for the VIP Hall, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos on October 18, 2019.

The event will recognise and celebrate the best of Nigeria to the world.

According to the Project Coordinator, Olabamiji Adeleye, Managing Director, Addefort Limited: “The annual Made-In-Nigeria Ambassadors initiative is designed to bridge the perception gap facing Made-In-Nigeria as a brand both within and outside the country. It will celebrate Made-In-Nigeria Ambassadors across industries in the country and recognize organizations that are at the forefront of promoting the best of the country to the world.”

Adeleye explained that Made-In-Nigeria is not just about products and services, but the totality of what we stand for as a nation.

He said: “M-I-NA is inspired to change the negative narratives about Made-In-Nigeria and set the stage for the promotion of the best of Nigeria to the world by identifying credible individuals annually through popular opinion poll from various sectors that will include; Entertainment, Banking, ICT, Energy, Agriculture, Automobile, Manufacturing, Sport, SME, Fashion, Government that will fly the flag as Made-In-Nigeria Ambassadors for the year.

“M-I-NA will work with correspondences from relevant media beats and stakeholders across the country to unveil credible Ambassadors from the various sectors. The general public will also be able nominate Made-In-Nigeria Ambassadors on the dedicated website www.mina.ng.”

Ambassadors with the highest entries/votes from each sector will be decorated in an atmosphere of total fun and entertainment.

The event will feature goodwill messages on Made-in-Nigeria from government and dignitaries.

It will enjoy full media coverage and live online streaming for local and global audience.

M-I-NA 2019 will engage Captains of Industries, Decision Makers in Government, Corporate Organizations, Chambers of Commerce, Regulators, Media and the General Public.

Speaking on the genesis of the project, Adeleye said: “The annual Made-In-Nigeria Ambassadors (M-I-NA) initiative is a product of research and public opinion survey. It is majorly the outcome of resolutions from the 5th Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference, Themed: Addressing Reputation and Communication Challenges of Made-In-Nigeria held on Thursday August 30th, 2018 at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.”

The well attended Conference, organized by Addefort Limited in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Lagos, resolved that concerted efforts must be made to promote the best of Nigeria to the world.

Adeleye shared some of the key resolutions from the Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference to include: There is the need to identify with the quality products from Nigeria and celebrate them to the world; There is the need for deliberate and strategic approach involving public/private sector partnership to address the reputation challenges of ‘Made in Nigeria’; There is the need for conscious creation of Brand Nigeria; We must be deliberate to adopt all measures to promote the best of our country to the world; We must patronize Made in Nigeria to encourage survival of local producers; Government should lead the way in patronizing Made in Nigeria products; We need to promote institutional standardization to get the best out of our local production; Nigeria should articulate a communication strategy on how we are going to brand Nigeria; As Nigerians we need to speak positively about ‘Made in Nigeria’; Patronage of Made in Nigeria goods would boost domestic production, promote technology transfer and impact positively on GDP performance.

M-I-NA 2019 is organised by Addefort Limited with support from private and public institutions.

Addefort is a Consulting Partner to the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Lagos.

It is also the Concept Owner and Co-organiser of the highly celebrated annual Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference, a bridge-building talk-shop for stakeholders to interact, discuss and proffer solutions to the socio, political and economic challenges plaguing our nation.