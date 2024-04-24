M-I-NA 2024: Organiser announces national campaign, to promote Nigerian brand. Consumers patriotism

The need to promote Nigerian brand and consumers’ patriotism will be the focus of the 2024 Made-In-Nigeria Ambassadors (M-I-NA) National Campaign.

The Convener, Lead Consultant, Addefort Nigeria Ltd, Olabamiji Adeleye, made this public in a statement.

He announced that planned activations designed to identify and celebrate individuals and organisations as Made-In-Nigeria Ambassadors will climax with the M-I-NA Lecture, Awards, and Exhibition, scheduled for the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Themed: The Nigerian Brand: Promoting Consumers’ Patriotism for National Development, he explained that the national campaign will engage stakeholders to promote made-in-Nigeria brands and encourage patronage.

According to him, the campaign is part of the organisers’ commitment to national reorientation and to achieving sustainable development; it is designed to bring a fresh breath and reduce the negative perception facing made-in-Nigeria products both within and outside the country.

Adeleye noted that, “encouraging Made in Nigeria is a sure way out of the present social and economic challenges in the country; patronising our products will check the present negative net flow of foreign exchange in the country and associated issues.”

He explained that Made-In-Nigeria Ambassador initiative is not just about products and services; it is about the totality of what we stand for as a nation. “M-I-NA is inspired to change the negative narratives about Made-In-Nigeria and set the stage for the promotion of the best of Nigeria to the world by identifying credible individuals annually through popular opinion poll from various sectors that will include; Entertainment, Banking, ICT, Energy, Agriculture, Automobile, Manufacturing, Sport, SME, Fashion, Government that will fly the flag as Made-In-Nigeria Ambassadors for the year.”

“M-I-NA 2024 will engage captains of industries, decision makers in government, corporate organisations, chambers of commerce, regulators, media, and the general public,” he said.

“It will celebrate Made-In-Nigeria Ambassadors across industries in the country and recognize organisations that are at the forefront of promoting the best of the country to the world.”

On the genesis of the project, he explained that the Made-in-Nigeria Ambassadors (M-I-N-A) initiative, is the outcome of a resolution from the fifth Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference, themed Addressing Reputation and Communication Challenges of Made-in-Nigeria, held at the MUSON Centre, Lagos, in 2018.

“The well-attended conference, organised by Addefort Limited in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, resolved that concerted efforts must be made to celebrate and promote the best of Nigeria to the world.”

He added that, “A dedicated online platform, www.mina.ng, as part of the Made-in-Nigeria Ambassadors Initiative, has been at the forefront in promoting the best of Nigeria to the world, as a deliberate effort to encourage and promote our unique values to the world through positive contents.”