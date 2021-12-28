Lyon, Paris FC thrown out of French Cup after fan violence

Olympique Lyon and second division Paris FC have both been thrown out of the French Cup, the French Football Federation said on Monday.

This was after fan violence during their abandoned game on December 17, 2021.

Paris FC also cannot use their Stade Charlety for their next five home games and were fined 10,000 euros ($11,000, about N6.215 million).

Lyon fans have been banned from away games for the rest of the season and the club fined 52,000 euros.

They have also been given a suspended ban from next season’s French Cup which will come into force if the actions of Lyon supporters again mean a game has to be abandoned.

French football has been hit by a raft of fan incidents in recent months.

The major trouble at the Paris FC game came just a day after the government had launched a new anti-hooligan initiative.

dpa/NAN.