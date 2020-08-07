The Managing Director, Lagos Water Corporation, Muminu Badmus, says the Adiyan Water Plant of the corporation has begun water supply to Lagos residents.

Badmus announced this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He commended the support of residents, particularly those that had been affected by the disruption of water supply due to faulty power supply at Akute.

The corporation boss said with the successful repairs, the corporation had restored water supply to residents.

He thanked the general public for their patience, endurance, cooperation and understanding, particularly during the period of water scarcity.

Badmus said: “For improved and sustainable water supply, the effort is in progress to connect Iju waterworks back to IKEDEC, which is currently operational and connected to Akute Power Plant.”

He attributed the 70MGD Adiyan water supply disruption to the fault on the IKEDEC line at Akute supplying power to Adiyan water plant.

“The corporation expressed her deep appreciation to the general public and enjoined residents to continue support government’s efforts in providing potable water supply in the state,” Badmus said.