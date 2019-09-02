A luxury bus heading to Abuja from Akure on Monday crushed a father, his son and a commercial motorcyclist to death on the Ife-Ibadan expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accident occurred at the RCC junction on the busy highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the father had accompanied his son to write the post-UTME test of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, at a Distance Learning Centre at Moro in Ile-Ife.

The father and son’s identities were, however, withheld in deference to the family while the commercial motorcyclist was simply identified as Sunday.

According to an eye witness account, the bus, with registration number AAA 45 XW and belonging to Ekeson transport company, was heading against traffic when it ran into the motorcycle marked TTD 242 QJ, killing all the three.

The remains of the victims had since been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex mortuary in Ile-Ife.

The Head of Operation of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Aderibigbe Odogiyan, confirmed the incident to NAN.

He said: “Immediately we heard about the incident, we quickly went there, but the victims had been taken to the mortuary.”

Odogiyan warned motorists against flouting traffic rules and regulations, especially driving against traffic.

He urged them to exercise patience while driving to minimise road crashes.