LUTH gives update on state of King’s College students

The Chief Medical Director of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Wasiu Adeyemo, has said the medical condition of four students of King’s College, Lagos, admitted to the health facility, is stable after they suffered from Diphtheria.

The CMD of LUTH made the disclosure in an interview he granted the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos State.

Adeyemo said two students had been moved to the ward, while the other two were under close observation in an isolation room.

According to him, the students have been given antitoxin to neutralise the diphtheria toxin.

He emphasised that the situation was under control, urging the public to be calm.

On the availability of diphtheria vaccine in the hospital, Adeyemo said he was not sure if the vaccine was currently available.

Similarly, Peter Oluwaleye, Chairman, King’s College Parents Teachers Association, highlighted measures taken to contain the spread of the disease and ensure the safety of students and their handlers.

Oluwaleye said the school, in collaboration with the PTA, procured prophylactic medicine to administer to students showing symptoms.

According to him, the World Health Organisation also brought some prophylactic medicine, which he said would serve 100 patients.

The chairman stressed that the WHO representatives sensitised the students about the disease, adding that nose masks were procured and distributed to all students.

He said: “An Isolation Centre has been created in school for anyone showing symptoms.

“WHO, after the school inspection yesterday (Saturday), advised that hand washing points be provided at all corners of the school, and this has been activated.

“Hand sanitisers have been procured at all hand washing points.

“An enlarged team of WHO representatives visited the College again today (Sunday) in solidarity and lending hands to arrest the situation.”

Oluwaleye said second term examinations have been adjusted to start on March 13 at the Main Campus and March 14 at the Annex campus, with the plan of ending it on March 21.

He added: “The Principal of King’s College cannot just vacate the students.

“He needs the approval of the Federal Ministry of Education and he is on this.

“We assure you all that the situation is under full control.

“We keep trusting God and the relevant government agencies for optimal results.

“However, we continue to appeal for your prayers and support as the College navigates through this health challenge.”

Oluwaleye disclosed that one of the students regrettably died last week at LUTH in spite of the combined efforts of the family, college management, PTA Executives, and hospital management.

He extended condolences to the family and the College’s Community.

