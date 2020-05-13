A team of doctors, anaesthetists and nurses at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba delivered another woman, 37, with Coronavirus of a baby boy weighing 2.6kg.

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of LUTH, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

Adeyemo said: “The baby was delivered via a Caesarean section on Saturday, May 9.

“The mother and baby are doing well.

“We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.”

NAN reports that the medical team had also on April 20 delivered a 40-year-old woman with COVID-19 of a baby girl, weighing 3.3kg.