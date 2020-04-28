The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba says its medical team on Monday delivered a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient of a baby girl.

The hospital made this known in its verified official Twitter handle: @LUTHofficial, on Monday.

It tweeted: “A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses delivered a woman with COVID-19 of a baby girl this afternoon.

“The 40 year-old mother and 3.3kg baby are doing fine.

“Our gratitude goes to these gallant men and women and all warriors making the nation proud in the face of this scourge.”