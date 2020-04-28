The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba says its medical team on Monday delivered a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient of a baby girl.
The hospital made this known in its verified official Twitter handle: @LUTHofficial, on Monday.
It tweeted: “A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses delivered a woman with COVID-19 of a baby girl this afternoon.
“The 40 year-old mother and 3.3kg baby are doing fine.
“Our gratitude goes to these gallant men and women and all warriors making the nation proud in the face of this scourge.”
Leave a Reply