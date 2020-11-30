Lush Hair, makers of popular synthetic hair extensions and crochets, has pledged its support to leading pan-Nigerian film industry awards, Best of Nollywood.

The announcement was made by the Founder and Convener of BON Awards, Seun Oloketuyi on Saturday.

Accordingly to Oloketuyi: “The partnership with Lush Hair is a fantastic one, and we are excited to have them on board.

“Their presence will definitely add colour to the event because the female guests with the best hairdo will be taking home a cash prize of N250,000, courtesy Lush Hair.

Also, asides from them fixing one of our host’s (Tana Adelana) hair and ushers hair for the event, every guest at BON Awards 2020 will be taking home gifts from Lush Hair, he said.

BON Awards 2020, currently in its 12th year, is set to hold on December 5 in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Lush Hair, a venture by Lucky Fibres Limited (Tolaram Group) boasts of a wide array of hair extensions in the most exotic, fashionable, and lustrous forms.