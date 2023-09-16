Luis Rubiales handed restraining order, Spain Women continue boycott

Former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales has been ordered not to go within 200m of Spain Women’s football Jenni Hermoso after appearing in court over their controversial kiss at the World Cup.

Rubiales was on the podium to congratulate Jorge Vilda and his players following their 1-0 win over England in the final, which saw Spain crowned Women’s World Cup champions for the first time.

As Rubiales commended Spain’s players one by one, the 46-year-old was pictured kissing Pachuca striker Hermoso on the lips – an act which the player claimed she did not consent to.

As a result, Rubiales’s actions led to global uproar, and he faced incessant calls to step down from his post before announcing at the Extraordinary General Assembly that he would not resign.

Rubiales has continued to insist that the kiss was mutual, but the fallout from the scandal saw eleven members of Vilda’s coaching team resign and 81 women’s players announce a boycott until significant reforms had been made within the federation.

Rubiales was initially given a provisional 90-day suspension by FIFA, during which time Vilda was also sacked from his post, and the 46-year-old recently confirmed to Piers Morgan on TalkTV that he would begrudgingly be leaving his role.

On Friday, Rubiales appeared at a Madrid court to face accusations of sexual assault and coercion levied against him by Spanish prosecutors, which the former Levante and Hamilton Academical defender denies.

Nevertheless, Rubiales has been given a restraining order, forbidding him from going within 200m of Hermoso or contacting the striker, who is the all-time top scorer for the Spain Women’s team.

The Guardian reports that Rubiales testified to judge Francisco de Jorge, who granted the prosecutor’s request for a restraining order after hearing from the ex-president, but their initial plea for a 500m restraining order was turned down.

It is yet to be decided whether Rubiales’s case will go to a trial, but should the 46-year-old be found guilty of sexual assault, he could face a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison.

Since Rubiales and Vilda’s departures from the Roja setup, Pedro Rocha has taken on the role of the RFEF’s acting president, while Montse Tome has been appointed head coach of the World Cup winners.

Spain were due to return to action against Sweden and Switzerland in the inaugural Women’s Nations League later this month, but a statement released by two-time Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Alexia Putellas on behalf of the squad confirmed that the troupe are still boycotting matches for the foreseeable.

Thirty-nine players – including 21 of the 23 from the World Cup – have stated that they will not consider a return to action unless other changes to the RFEF are made, including Rocha’s resignation.

The athletes have also outlined their desire for a complete “restructuring” of the federation, as well as a new media department and different “organisation” of women’s football.