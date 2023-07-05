Lucas Radebe picks Drogba as greatest Premier League African player

828 828

Former Leeds United and Bafana Bafana captain, Lucas Radebe, has picked former Ivorian striker and Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, as his greatest African player to have graced the Premier League.

The revered defender revealed this at the Premier League Africa XI trophy showcase in Lagos on Wednesday.

The Premier League trophy showcase was part of the activities lined up in celebration of PL Greatest Africa XI, to be announced at a Gala Night in Lagos on July 6. The event will be hosted by Lucas Radebe and 1997 African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba.

Fielding questions at the event, Radebe said “My greatest African Premier League player is Didier Drogba.”

Radebe also disclosed that Arsenal Football Club legend, Thierry Henry, was the hardest striker he faced in his Premier League career. He said Henry’s dynamism made him a very tough opponent, not just for him, but for other opponents.

“The toughest striker I faced in my Premier League career is Thiery Henry. You don’t just know how to approach him. If you go tight to him, he lifts the ball over your head, he’s gone. He has a good understanding of the game. He drops deep, receives the ball, and he breezes past you with speed.”

Asked about his best moment as a Premier League player, Radebe said “I had many good moments with Leeds United. But my most memorable moment was when I had to filed-in as a goalkeeper.”

Premier League Africa greatest XI is part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of the Premier League.

Between March 24 and June 30, a 30-man list was presented to football fans across Africa to vote their best African footballers to have graced the EPL, on SuperSport website. Players with the highest votes will be unveiled as EPL Africa XI.