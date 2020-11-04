The Lagos State Security Trust Fund has called on law enforcement officers to carry out their duties with all sense of responsibility in spite of the current challenges.

The Executive Secretary LSSTF, Dr Abdurrazaq Balogun, made the call during a courtesy visit to Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI) on Wednesday.

“I urge officers to understand clearly that in a democratic setting, you must be courteous and respectful to citizens.

“You must carry out your duties with empathy and all sense of responsibility.

“You cannot afford your morale to be dampened at this time, because this is the time the people need you more than ever.

“The confidence that we have in you must be justified and I’m sure after continuous training at LETI, you would do much better on the field,” he said.

He pledged LSSTF support for LETI to enable the institute deliver on its mandate to produce 21st Century well-trained officers.

“If you are reforming a place, there is no reason why you should be starved of the necessary tools needed to accomplish your goals.

“The institute needs to be encouraged to continue to give constant training with all the equipment and technological requirement.

“As an intervention agency, we have a duty to support all security matters in the state and I can assure that we will see what we can do to help the institute because there is a lot we can collaborate on,” Balogun said.

Responding, the Head of LETI, Prince Ifalade Oyekan, thanked LSSTF for extending their support and ensuring the institute fulfills its mandate of repositioning law enforcement in the state.