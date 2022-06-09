LSSTF reaffirms its commitment to sports infrastructure, and development in Lagos

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund (LSSTF) Olaposi Agunbiade has reaffirmed the commitment that the ongoing renovation of the Mobolaji Johnson Indoor Sports Hall at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba would be completed by August this year, while pledging more support to school sports across Lagos.

Speaking during the inspection of the Rowe Park Sports Centre on Thursday, June 9, the LSSTF scribe lauded the Lagos State Lottery Board as well as Chief Kessington Adebutu for their support in ensuring that the facilities get a facelift while calling for more support from the private sector.

“We have all realized that government cannot fund sports alone and we at LSSTF have decided to seek support from the private sector, we must acknowledge the huge backing we had received from the Lagos State Lottery

Board as well as Chief Adebutu who have made it possible for us to get to this stage of the project. We are still seeking the support of well-meaning individuals in Lagos for us to do more in terms of sports infrastructure,” he said.

He, however, said that LSSTF would continue with a donation of Sports equipment to Public Secondary schools in the state, adding that there are plans to present more to the six education districts in Lagos next month.

According to the contractor handling the renovation work on the Olympic size swimming pool as well as the outdoor handball, volleyball, tennis, and basketball courts, Architect Niyi Lawal, the project is near completion as few works are needed to be finalized on the swimming pool.

“Most of the works are near completion. In a few weeks, we should be handing over the volleyball, handball, and basketball courts while we still need a few weeks to finalise works on the swimming pool based on the quality of materials we have been using on the project. We hope that by August, we should be quitting the site and handing over the facilities to LSSTF,” Lawal said.

On the indoor hall, the long awaiting Sports Floor from Germany has been laid while a few works are needed to be completed by the contractor.

“We have finished most of the major works in the Indoor hall as the FIBA-approved floor has been laid while we just need to put finishing touches to the offices and surroundings. We hope that in a few weeks, we will leave the site and hand over the facilities,” said the Project Officer, Kayode Ogunnaike.

The LSSTF scribe, however, said to ensure the facilities are maintained, several facility companies have started showing interest in the management of the facilities while efforts are on to scrutinize them.