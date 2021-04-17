The Lagos State Security Trust Fund has donated a patrol vehicle to the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

While handing over the patrol van to the NSCDC in Lagos on Friday, the Executive Secretary of LSSTF, Abdurrazaq Balogun, said the gesture was to support the agency in its security surveillance in the state.

The LSSTF was established in 2007 by the state government to investigate ways and means of assisting the police in combating the growing menace of violent crimes in the state.

Balogun said the security of the state is the topmost agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and that the state would always work with security agencies to ensure maximum surveillance.

He commended the state command of the NSCDC on the recent busting of Premium Methylated Spirit pipeline vandals on April 9 at Baruwa, Alimosho Area of the state.

He urged the agency not to relent on their efforts and to ensure the increased patrol of the dark spots of the state.

Receiving the vehicle, the Lagos Commandant of NSCDC, Paul Ayeni, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu and LSSTF for believing in NSCDC.

Ayeni said NSCDC would do its utmost best in the patrol of dark spots in the state.