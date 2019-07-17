The Lagos State Public Works Corporation has commenced full-scale routine repair and rehabilitation of roads across the state in fulfilment of the Executive Order on zero tolerance for potholes as declared by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Engr. Olufemi Daramola, the General Manager of LSPWC, who disclosed this on Wednesday during an inspection tour of ongoing rehabilitation of Iju Road, said the Corporation has been providing palliatives with the use of boulders and crush stones on strategic roads across the state to ensure free flow of traffic in spite of incessant rainfall witnessed in Lagos in the past few weeks.

In Daramola’s words: “In line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Executive Order on “Operation Zero Potholes in Lagos” and his passion to ameliorate the sufferings and pains of commuters, we have commenced full-scale rehabilitation work. The weather has not been friendly but we are committed to carrying out the directive of the Governor.

“In line with the order, we had to fix our plants, put some equipment and logistics in place, but the rain had slowed down our speed of delivery. However, things are getting better and we will go all out to enforce Governor Sanwo-Olu’s directive because he feels the pain of the people and commuters across the State.”

Speaking further, the General Manager said presently road rehabilitation work is ongoing in 26 different locations, which include Oke-Afa Isolo, Ejigbo, Ikotun-Ijegun axis, Oba Sekumade and Bayeku road at Ikorodu, Iddo inward Idumota, Ahmadu Bello way, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikorodu Road Ojota interchange opposite LAMATA office, Ikotun-Ijegun Road and Damalong link (Jibowu-Moshalashi),

Others are Oba Ogunusi Road (Grammar School Section), Ikeja under bridge, Ogudu Road, Eric Moore Abebe Junction, Oduduwa Road, Apapa, Oguntolu/George street, Shomolu, Oba Akran Road Ikeja, Iddo inward Idumota, Alapere road junction inward Lagos Ibadan Old Toll Gate, Billings way Oregun and Opebi/Allen/Toyin street Ikeja, Herbert Macaulay road Lagos Mainland, Ikotun Igando road, Ilupeju Avenue by Ilupeju Secondary school, Alfred Rewane road by Zenith Bank, Point road Apapa and Apapa road.

The road maintenance agency boss stated that the Lagos State Public Works was fully aware of the public expectation on the state of the roads across Lagos State, stressing that this informed why the corporation and its personnel operate day and night shift for road rehabilitation and maintenance especially as the weather remains unpredictable.

The General Manager, therefore, called for the understanding and cooperation of all residents and road users across the state, noting that the Public Works Corporation is working assiduously to ensure the city of Lagos is rid of potholes in due course as directed by the Governor of the State.

Daramola assured Lagosians that road rehabilitation and maintenance within the purview of the Public Works Corporation cut across the State and in due course all affected areas will be reached and properly rehabilitated.