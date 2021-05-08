RelatedPosts No Content Available

Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority, (LSADA) in collaboration with German Corporation (GOOPA) has commenced entrepreneurship training and a mentorship programme for farmers towards the creation of business development opportunities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 10-Day training tagged, Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria,” the Programme Manager of LSADA, Dr. Olamilekan Pereira-Sheteolu, described the training and retraining of farmers as a welcome development for growth.

He expressed his appreciation to GOOPA for partnership with LSADA in organising the training programme that public-private is very important as no government is financially buoyant to do things on its own.

He urged the participants to always seek support through relevant authorities if any problem is encountered during the training.

Also speaking at the event, the technical coordinator of Capstone Education and Investment Limited, a consultant company for the German Corporation on the programme, Abimbola Ojeifu said the programme aims to train people on business development in agriculture sectors and enhance participants capabilities in a business environment.