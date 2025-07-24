LPPC shortlists 57 for SAN rank

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee has released the list of lawyers newly elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The names released comprised 56 advocates and one from the academia.

Kanir Akanbi, the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the list was approved by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, at LPPC’s 169th Plenary Session held on Thursday.

The rank of SAN is conferred as a mark of professional excellence upon legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in the courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship.

He said that the committee also considered three petitions submitted against certain applicants. Upon thorough review, each petition was found to be lacking in merit and was accordingly dismissed.

“In accordance with the directives of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), all shortlisted prospective Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) conferees are required to attend and successfully complete the Pre-Swearing-In Induction Programme.

He added that the swearing-in ceremony for the 57 successful applicants is scheduled to hold on September 29.

NAN reports that among the advocates are Theophilus Esan, Fedude Zimughan and Ernest Ikeji, while the successful candidate from the academia is Prof Chima Ubanyionwu.

