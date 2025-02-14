LPPC reinstates ex- Abia Attorney General, Ihediwa’s SAN rank

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee ,LPPC, has absolved former Attorney General of Abia State, General Chief Uche Ihediwa, of any misconduct and reinstated him to the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

Ihediwa, who served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Abia state during the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration, from 2015 to 2023, was suspended from using the SAN rank on July 1, 2024, by the LPPC, pending the outcome of some investigations against him.

Former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, had petitioned the then Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the LPPC, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, alleging that Ihediwa had conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of the holder of the rank of a SAN.

Maikyau alleged that Ihediwa had during the International Bar Association conference in Paris in 2023, stated that there was corruption in appointment of judges in Abia State when he served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state.

Also Read:

However, after a review of the matter, the LPPC at its 163rd General Meeting, held on February 6, 2025, absolved the former Attorney General of any wrong doing and restored him to the rank of SAN.

In an official statement on Thursday, the Secretary of the LPPC, Sarki Bello, confirmed the decision, stating, “The LPPC, at its 163rd General Meeting held on July 1, 2024, suspended Chief Ihediwa (SAN) from further use of the rank of SAN based on a petition received by the LPPC.

“On February 6, 2025, after a thorough review of all material facts, the LPPC resolved to restore Chief Ihediwa to the rank of SAN.

“Pursuant to this decision, Chief Ihediwa is hereby restored to the rank of SAN with effect from February 6, 2025. The general public is hereby informed of this decision.”

Post Views: 27