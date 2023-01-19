LP sets up 25-man Caretaker Committee for Lagos

The national leadership of the Labour Party on Wednesday inaugurated a new 25-man Caretaker Committee to steer the affairs of the party in Lagos State.

Akingbade Oyelekan, the LP National Legal Adviser, inaugurated the committee at its secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos State.

He called for unity and hard work in the party to face the tasks and challenges ahead.

Oyelekan said the newly inaugurated Pastor Dayo Ekong-led committee was inclusive and duly approved by the LP National Working Committee led by Julius Abure.

He said: “We have a very new set of people who are vibrant and committed to taking the business of Labour Party beyond where it is now.

“For the first time in LP, the party is fully gender sensitive.

“We believe in the capacity of the Ekong-led committee.

“I want to state that no other executive exists outside what we are inaugurating here today.

“The Ekong-led executive is the authentic for LP.

“Any other acclaimed faction is illegal.

“We no longer have faction in Lagos State Executive of our party.”

Oyelekan said Lagos remains the fundamental base of LP now, hence the need for the party to put its house together and project the party well in order to win the forthcoming elections.

He said: “The party is ready for the task ahead.

“Before now, the narrative was that we don’t have structure, but the structure is all over the world now for those who can see.

“LP has come to stay.

“Our appeal to all our teeming supporters out there is to go and work because we want to win 100 per cent in Lagos State.”

Oyelekan, who administered Oath of Allegiance on the committee, listed other members to include Pastor Lanre Adenuga and Dr. Olatunbosun Oswald (Deputy Chairmen), while the Zonal Deputy Chairmen are Igene Ayere, Pastor Funke Awolowo, Dauda Yusuf and Tony Masha.

Other members of the committee are Olubunmi Odesanya (Publicity Secretary), Lady Jeniifer Ukachi (Treasurer), Lady Chinwe Chinwego (Financial Secretary), Laura Ogunsola (Organising Secretary), Ebuka Morah (Auditor) and Abass Ibrahim (Legal Adviser).

Others are Hajia Amina Usman (Woman Leader), Abiodun Okubena (Youth Leader), Olabisi Osungboye (Deputy Woman Leader), Toyin Shokunbi (Deputy Woman Leader) and Jane Nwaoguala (Deputy Women Leader).

Oyelekan said the inauguration of the new committee became imperative after the expiration of the tenure of the former caretaker committee and the need to urgently reposition the party for effective service.

He said that members of the committee are expected to provide effective leadership to ensure growth and development in terms of membership drive.

In her remarks, Ekong, who commended the LP NWC for finding her and her team worthy of the task, vowed not to let the party and its teeming supporters down.

Ekong said: “I want to assure you that peace will reign in Lagos LP.

“We are ready to work and our work will speak for us, and this will lead us to victory for our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and other candidates and they will be sworn in.

“There is hope for a good tomorrow for Nigeria.

“The unity, which was missing in LP, is here and it has come to stay.”

She pledged loyalty and undivided attention to assure that LP rose to be the first political party in the state.

Ekong, who assured youths of better future with Obi, said: “Obi will give you the hope that you have been long waiting for.

“LP will give every frustrated Nigerian hope.

“LP will make Nigeria work.

“All Nigerians who have gone away to other climes will be looking forward to coming back home when Obi emerges.”

She urged political actors and their followers in Lagos State to put a stop to all alleged harassment of LP loyalists.

On some acclaimed factions, Ekong said that the committee had instituted machinery to unite the house and for all to work together.

“Everything is being put in place for us to have a unified house, we will reach out to others and settle all things in-house,” she added.