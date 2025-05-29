The Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have lost two lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress.
The two members of the House of Representatives: Okolie Lawrence and Akingbaso Olanrewaju, defected to the APC during plenary on Wednesday.
Lawrence, representative of Aniocha North/Aniocha South/Oshimili North/Oshimili South Federal Constituency of Delta State, was a member of the Labour Party.
He said he left the party to join the APC to “bring governance closer” to his constituents.
Olanrewaju, who is representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State, said the lingering internal crisis rocking the PDP led to his decision to dump the party for the APC.
- Alleged $12m Money Laundering: Absence of bank MD, ED stall their arraignment
- Bold tax reforms already yielding results – Tinubu
- LP, PDP lose two more lawmakers to APC
- Native doctor who buries humans alive for ritual purposes uncovered, flees
- Giant of African literature Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o dies aged 87
He said he was aligning himself with the APC’s “ideology and the renewed hope agenda” of President Bola Tinubu.