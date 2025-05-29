LP, PDP lose two more lawmakers to APC

The Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have lost two lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress.

The two members of the House of Representatives: Okolie Lawrence and Akingbaso Olanrewaju, defected to the APC during plenary on Wednesday.

Lawrence, representative of Aniocha North/Aniocha South/Oshimili North/Oshimili South Federal Constituency of Delta State, was a member of the Labour Party.

He said he left the party to join the APC to “bring governance closer” to his constituents.

Olanrewaju, who is representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State, said the lingering internal crisis rocking the PDP led to his decision to dump the party for the APC.

He said he was aligning himself with the APC’s “ideology and the renewed hope agenda” of President Bola Tinubu.

