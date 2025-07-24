LP leadership issues settled by Supreme Court, Usman tells Baba-Ahmed

The Nenadi Usman-led faction of the Labour Party on Wednesday told the party’s Vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, that the leadership issues within the party had been clearly settled by a judgment of the Supreme Court.

Ken Asogwa, Senior Special Adviser on Media, to Usman, the Interim National Chairman of the party, made this known in a statement he issued in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was in reaction to the recognition purportedly given to Julius Abure as the substantive Labour Party national chairman by Baba-Ahmed at a recent event.

“It is imperative to state that the leadership question within the Labour Party has been conclusively settled by the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” Asogwa said.

He said that the attention of the party had been drawn to the recent participation of the former vice-presidential candidate at a meeting convened by the Abure-led faction of the party.

He said: “At the said gathering, our vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Dr Baba-Ahmed, was alleged to have referred to Barrister Abure as the substantive national chairman of the party.

“Dr Baba-Ahmed was also featured on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, earlier today, July 23, where he was again reported to have addressed Barrister Abure as the party’s chairman.

“For the sake of clarity, and to avoid further distortion of facts, the party wishes to reiterate the unequivocal verdict of the apex court as delivered on April 4.

“On page 47 of the judgement, Their Lordships held that: ‘The decisions of both trial court and the court below recognising Barrister Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the 1st respondent are hereby set aside and suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1271/2024 is hereby struck out for want of jurisdiction.

“Furthermore, the court ruled: ‘In the final analysis, I find this appeal to be meritorious and is hereby allowed. Parties shall bear their respective costs. Appeal Allowed.”

Asogwa said that the “unambiguous” judgment of the Supreme Court had effectively nullified any claim Abure might be laying to the office of national chairman of the party.

He said the judgment also upheld Usman’s leadership as the appellant in the said matter and upon whose appeal all reliefs sought were granted.

He added: “While the party respects the right of Dr Baba-Ahmed and other members to hold personal views, the Labour Party is bound by that finality and expects all members to align accordingly.

“We acknowledge Dr. Baba-Ahmed’s stated intention to foster reconciliation within the party.

“That, in itself, is commendable.

“However, such efforts must be rooted in truth, guided by respect for the rule of law and anchored on the existing legal realities.

“As the Labour Party prepares for its ward, local government and state congresses, culminating in the forthcoming national convention, I call for peace, unity and internal cohesion.

“Only a united Labour Party can effectively confront and offer a credible alternative to the APC-led federal government.”

The spokesperson urged all party faithful to remain calm, steadfast and resolute, as the leadership reaches out to all aggrieved members in the interest of lasting reconciliation and progress.

