LP House of Reps member defects to APC in Enugu

A member of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Labour Party, Sunday Umeha (LP-Enugu), has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The representative of Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency announced his defection during a political rally of the APC at Ibagwa Aka Community on Saturday.

Speaking at the rally in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Umeha said that his defection had become imperative owing to the protracted crises rocking the LP at both the national and state levels.

According to him, the crises had made it impossible for him to effectively represent his constituents.

Also Read

The lawmaker also said his decision to join the APC was sequel to the need to connect to the centre and “bring our people closer to power”, adding: “There are a lot of advantages in plugging into the centre.”

Umeha said that the APC had served the interest of Igbos better than the PDP at the federal level.

He cited the reconstruction of the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port-Harcourt Dual Carriageways as some of the landmark projects the current ruling party had done in Igbo land.

With the latest development, APC now has an elected official in Enugu State for the first time since the party’s formation over 10 years ago.

Post Views: 5