LP holds NEC meeting in Abuja, set to inaugurate interim leadership

The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party (LP) is currently holding its statutory National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The high-level meeting, which commenced earlier today, has in attendance prominent party stakeholders including the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, his deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, and several other key figures within the party.

Top on the agenda is the inauguration of an interim National Working Committee (NWC) to steer the party’s affairs pending the conduct of a national convention.

Additionally, the NEC is expected to set up various strategic committees, including one to oversee the party’s nationwide membership re-validation exercise, as well as a congresses committee tasked with organizing forthcoming party congresses at various levels.

According to the party insiders, the meeting signals a critical step toward repositioning the LP ahead of future political engagements, including preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Others in attendance include: the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero , the Chairman of the BoT Chief Sylvester Ejiofor who sent a representative.

