LP gubernatorial candidate affirms creation of MSMEs willl tackle poverty 

LP Guber candidate affirms creation of MSMEs ‘ll tackle poverty

The opposition Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi, Edward Nkwegu, said 250,000 jobs and 13,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), would be created in the first two years of his administration, if elected.

Nkwegu said this Monday in Abakaliki while interacting with journalists.

According to him, his concept of creating MSMEs was to critically tackle poverty and other related issues in the state.

He said that this initiative would drive of any economy to halt poverty.

The party flag bearer gave his four-point economic development agenda to as industrialised MSMEs, improved agricultural practice which will bring in machines and tools, infrastructure for water reticulation, access and quality education and accessible road.

He disclosed that he had been in the private sector and so understands the importance of incubating enterprises for growth and development of a society.

He said that capacity building and skills would enhance development as well.

He noted that there would be equal participation in governance between women and youths in the state.

“My concept to solve the problem of poverty is to create MSMEs because it remains the engine room of any economy.

“The data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the human development index of the state was very low, and about 70.6 per cent of people are poor and unemployment rate high which is why my first point of call is economic development.

“The water scheme will also create jobs and boost internally-generated revenue of the state.

“We also have challenges in unimproved agricultural practice in the state. And there is the need for improvement in the way we harvest our natural endowments and practice agriculture.

“The people are hard working and there is also the need to use that as an advantage to improve,” Nkwegu said.

He maintained that insecurity in the country was as a result of poverty, hunger, unemployment, unorganised environment among other related issues.

He, however, commended the media for representing the voiceless in the society, propagating projects, programmes of governments to ensure that citizens are well informed.

He also encouraged them to join in actualising his four-point agenda in the state for a better and well developed state.