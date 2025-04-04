LP factions react to Supreme Court judgement

The Comrade Julius Abure-led Labour Party has praised the Supreme Court judgement on Friday which declared that only political parties must decide who should lead them as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

Reacting to the verdict, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement in Abuja, said by this judgement, Abure has been confirmed as the authentic national chairman.

He said, “The Supreme Court today, April 4, 2025, gave a judgement in the cases brought against the Labour Party. In its judgement, the court said the matter is purely an internal affair of the political party of which courts have no business to dabble into them.

“The Supreme Court insists that the lower courts should have declined jurisdiction and shouldn’t have made pronouncements on the leadership of a political party.

“It therefore struck out Senator Nenadi Usman’s appeal at the Appeal Court and the Labour Party suit at the trial court.

“The supreme court judgment didn’t sack Labour Party national chairman Barrister Julius Abure rather it rightly upheld the preceding and accumulated high courts and appeal court judgments upholding the immutability of responsibility of Labour Party structures to choose its leaders.

“The judgement did not also set aside the Appeal Court judgement in Labour Party vs Ebiseni and 2 others (CA/ABJ/CV/1172/2024) delivered on 13 November 2024 which affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“The judgement is still valid and subsisting and has not been appealed.

“The implication is very clear. Barrister Julius Abure remains Labour Party national chairman.

“The question is: who are the leaders of the party? The party constitution is clear as to who are the leaders of the party.

“The leadership of the party has been the National Working Committee led by Barrister Julius Abure.

“The party constitution is also clear on who has the power to call for the national convention or any national meeting.

“Article 14 of 2024 constitution as amended gives powers to the National Secretary of the party “to issue notices of meetings of the national convention, national executive council, the national working committee in consultation with and approval of the National Chairman.

“Accordingly, the National convention of the party was called by the leadership of the party on the 27 of March 2024 where the leaders of the party emerged.

“The report of the National Convention is already with INEC and that leadership is recognized by INEC.

“The gathering of people in Umuahia is clearly not in line with the constitution and therefore the celebration by some persons that the leadership of Julius Abure has been sacked were only trying to be mischievous and misleading and that the Supreme Court didn’t say so.

“The leadership of the party is therefore satisfied with the judgement of the apex court which goes to reaffirm Barrister Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party and the current national working committee as validly elected having been duly nominated, endorsed, and ratified through the internal mechanism of the Labour Party statutory organs in line with the party’s constitution.

“We are therefore calling on all true members of the Labour Party to abide by the judgement of the apex court, and to always resort to internal party mechanisms in resolving party affairs and not to always rush to the court.

“It is only the political parties that have the power to choose its leaders, not the courts. Everybody must learn to respect the decisions of the party and its Constitution.

“The position of the Supreme Court is that the structure of the party is capable of handling any matters as it concerns its affairs and as it is today, the Labour Party National Chairman is and remains Barrister Julius Abure.”

