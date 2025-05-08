LP constitutes disciplinary committee for Abure

The Nanedi Usman-led National Executive Council of the Labour Party has set up a five-man disciplinary committee to investigate alleged gross misconduct against Julius Abure.

The LP NEC also gave Abure 48 hours to explain why disciplinary actions should not be taken against him over the alleged misconduct.

The Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Senator Nenadi Usman, made this known on Monday at a news conference in Abuja.

Usman said that the action was in the exercise of the NEC’s constitutional mandate and in strict accordance with the disciplinary provisions of the party’s 2019 Constitution, as amended.

She said: “The NEC-in-Session hereby announces the commencement of disciplinary actions against Mr. Abure.

“These actions have started with the constitution of a special investigative committee to review the actions of Mr. Abure, as it affects the image and integrity of the party.

“NEC gives Mr. Abure 48 hours notice to show why disciplinary actions should not be taken against him for his numerous acts of gross misconduct against the party.

“They are actions that threaten the unity, integrity. and the public image of our party.”

Usman further stated that NEC took the decision due to Abure’s continued impersonation and misrepresentation of the office of the National Chairman.

She added: “We can no longer stand by while the values we hold dear: transparency, discipline and democratic accountability, are undermined from within.

“This press conference is convened to address the growing concern over the misconduct and internal rascality plaguing our party.

“At a time when Nigerians are yearning for credible leadership and they see the Labour Party as a beacon of hope, it is regrettable that we must battle internal sabotage from those who should know better.

“Rather than unifying the party, he undermines it.

“Rather than attract credible Nigerians to come and join, he alienates them.

“Instead of advancing our collective vision, he pursues narrow personal ambitions.”

The former Minister of Finance said it was most painful that Abure targeted those who had brought credibility and national visibility to the party.

She said: “Mr. Peter Obi and Governor Alex Oti represent the aspirations of a new Nigeria.

“Governor Otti stands out today as one of the most effective and respected governors in the country.

“These men have sacrificed, not for personal gain, but to give the Labour Party and Nigeria a real shot at transformation.

“What they demand is simple: a party that is transparent, democratic and accountable.

“Instead of embracing this vision, Mr. Abure chooses confrontation and chaos.

“We say today, this must stop.”

Usman said that a formal notice of the action would be sent to Abure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee is chaired by Senator Ireti Kingibe, with Peter Ameh as the Secretary.

Usman added: “Mr. Abure is hereby warned to desist from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party or impersonating the office in any form.

“The apex court of the land has clearly and finally nullified his claim to leadership and his tenure has long expired by the passage of time.”

She further said that NEC had passed a vote of confidence in Otti and Obi, adding that Abure had no moral authority to set up a disciplinary panel against the governor.

NAN recalls that the Abure-led NEC had recently set up a disciplinary committee to probe what it called Otti’s anti-party activities.

Speaking further, Usman said that investigations had revealed that Abure illegally issued State Executive Committee letters every three months in breach of LP’s constitutional provisions.

These, the former minister said, had been nullified.

She added that the leadership of the party would launch a nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise in the coming weeks.

Responding to questions on the likelihood of the party going into coalition with others, the party’s National Secretary, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, said that LP would only welcome any coalition that would be beneficial to it.

In attendance at the conference were stakeholders and elected members of the party in the National Assembly.

