LP candidate tackles Umahi over right to choose his Senate replacement

The Labour Party candidate in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election in Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Chief Linus Okorie, has faulted Chief David Umahi’s declaration on his right to choose a replacement for his Senate seat.

The seat became vacant after the former governor of Ebonyi State, was named Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

The Ebonyi State Elections Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, on September 8, 2023 ruled that Umahi was the district’s validly elected senator and dismissed petitions from the LP and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Umahi on September 9 during a visit to Governor Francis Nwifuru said he has the right to choose his replacement in the Senate being a prominent stakeholder of the All Progressives Congress.

Okorie, reacting to the development in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday, urged the Minister to instead focus more on delivering good roads to Nigerians.

He said: “I might not delve into issues concerning the APC but I advise that he leaves matters concerning the seat, having resigned from it.

“He should realise that the matter is still a subject of litigation.”

Okorie noted that he and the Labour Party would appeal the tribunal’s judgement, which dismissed their petitions.

“No fresh elections are in view unless the Court of Appeal decides,” he said.

He urged stakeholders of the District to focus on what was best for them in the people’s interest.

“The ultimate decision rests with the stakeholders in case the court of appeal orders a rerun,” the statement added.