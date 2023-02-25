Low voter turnout in Kaduna worries El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-rufai of Kaduna State on Saturday expressed worry over low turnout of voters at some polling units within Kaduna metropolis in the 2023 general elections

The governor spoke in interview with newsmen while on queue to cast his vote at 024 ward 7, Ugwan Sarki, Kaduna.

The governor regretted that some polling units witnessed poor turnout of voters especially women.

“My concern is that people are not coming out to vote. This is a once in a four years opportunity to elect our leaders and we should take it serious.

“It is the leaders that you elect today that will run the affairs of your states and locality in the next four years.

“Remember, anytime you don’t vote, you are giving the opposition or the other party two more votes,” el-Rufai said.

He commended INEC for the innovations in this year’s exercise, such as Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) saying that so far it had been hitch-free.