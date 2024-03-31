Loving God in hard times, by Bishop Enobong Etteh

“For I know your power and presence shines on all your devoted lovers. Your glory always hovers over all who bow low before you. [12] Yes, the Lord keeps raining down blessing after blessing, and prosperity will drench the land with a bountiful harvest.” Psalm 85:9,12 TPT

I speak upon you that the Lord’s power and presence shall continually shine over you.

Keep loving God devotedly with all you have and in humility. Blessing shall meet blessing in your life. You shall be drenched with prosperity in this hard times. Money may fail in the nation but the value of your money shall be supernaturally revalued and enhanced. You shall be a reference point for solutions in hard times.

“And when money failed in the land of Egypt, and in the land of Canaan, all the Egyptians came unto Joseph, and said, Give us bread: for why should we die in thy presence? for the money faileth.” Genesis 47:15 KJV

Are you positioning yourself like Joseph did? Are you prepared for an invitation to the royal palace? Are you spiritually alert to pick signals to interpreted dreams, leadership conundrum or economic and financial riddles? If the platform is offered to you today to manage a multinational company, how prepared are you? No matter how dire the situation may be, God has your back. You will not be stranded. He will not leave you nor forsake you. Just keep loving God in hard times and God will turn your hard times into good times.

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.” Isaiah 43:2 NIV.

Receive inspiration from the Lord to navigate through this season. Let your love for God wax stronger than ever in these hard times. As your love for God increases so shall you be in divine focus for direction and protection. Your wealth shall not diminish or be devalued in Jesus name. This is the word of the Lord for you today. Turn it into a prayer point now.

IT IS OUR SEASON OF GREAT REVIVAL. LOVE THE LORD YOUR GOD WHOLLY WITH YOUR SPIRIT, SOUL AND BODY IN HARD TIMES.

. Bishop Etteh is of the Salem International Christian Centre, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria and can be reached at judahchambers2@gmail.com.