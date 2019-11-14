Organisers of Loveworld international music and arts award, Christ Embassy have disclosed that the fourth edition of the programme will take place on the 17th of November in Lagos.

Pastor Tuoyo Edun, who disclosed this to newsmen stated that LIMA awards is a celebration of the excellence of gospel music and arts.

He further reiterated that most of the biggest gospel artistes in the country emerged from Loveworld, stating that the likes of Sinach, Frand Edward, Joe Praise, Ada, Jahdiel, etc are all “products” of the ministry.

Pastor Edun also disclosed that Loveworld has also helped not only in entertaining Nigerians but it has also exported music all over the world.

He reveled that the forthcoming LIMA awards will have an audience of 20, 000 persons and will be streamed online.

Also, the media Director of Loveworld, Pastor Arinze Emmanuel, clarified that the award ceremony is not about music alone s there will be dancing, poetry (spoken word) as well as awards presentation stressing that cash always follows the plaque given to the artist to enable them “establish themselves”.

Emmanuel also pointed out that there are various categories of music awards and the award will be broadcast live on all Loveworld networks.

Renowned gospel musician, Buchi, also expressed his satisfaction about LIMA awards stressing that the awards is not just a celebration of musicians already established but every edition gives births to youngsters into the music industry as new voices are raised as well as new targets are sets.

The Eagle Online reports that the fourth edition of LIMA awards is titled: “hotter than fire”.