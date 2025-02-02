Lovers of Lagos applauds Assembly for standing with Meranda

The Lovers of Lagos, a coalition of concerned citizens and political observers, has applauded the Lagos State House of Assembly for upholding legislative independence and standing firmly with Hon. Mojisola Meranda despite arrests by the Department of State Services and alleged intervention by leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The praise comes after the Assembly reaffirmed the removal of former Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, was carried out lawfully.

They also said this was done in strict compliance with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Powers and Privileges Act.

The lawmakers, citing Sections 92 and 96 of the Constitution, maintained that due process was followed, and attempts to challenge the action were meant to undermine the Assembly’s authority.

In a statement released after their appearance at the Lagos State Command office of the DSS in Shangisha, the lawmakers assured Lagosians that the House of Assembly remains an independent arm of government, committed to serving the best interests of the people.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly will not bow to pressure or intimidation. Our actions were guided by constitutional provisions, and we will continue to uphold the integrity of the legislative process,” the lawmakers stated.

Despite rumours of political interference, the House stood firm in its decision, a stance that has earned it the admiration of Lovers of Lagos.

The group expressed its confidence in the Assembly’s ability to protect democratic values and legislative autonomy.

Additionally, the lawmakers commended the DSS for its professionalism in handling the situation, ensuring that engagements were conducted smoothly and respectfully.

All detained lawmakers have since been released.

Reiterating their commitment to legislative duties, the Assembly called on all stakeholders, including the executive and the public, to respect the sanctity of legislative processes and avoid undue interference.

