Lover ‘pushes’ girlfriend to death after seeing her with another man

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Enoch Yohanna, who allegedly pushed his girlfriend, Ruth Amos, to her death.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, confirmed the development in a statement.

Wakil in the statement on Friday said a patrol by detectives sighted the 28-year-old lady laying in a pool of blood with wounds on her head and blood gushing from her mouth at the Sabon Kaura area of Bauchi metropolis.

The statement said: “On 07/10/2021 at about 0445hrs a Joint patrol team in collaboration with the Peace and security committee while on visibility patrol sighted a young lady laying in a pool of blood with wounds on her head and blood gushing from her mouth at Sabon Kaura, the team evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi, where medical doctor certified her dead. ”

“During the course of investigation, one Hajara Amos aged 56yrs of Bayara village was identified as the deceased mother and also identified the deceased as Ruth Amos aged 28yrs of the same address.”

The Command said the suspect will soon be profiled and charged to court.