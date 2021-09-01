Lover allegedly inflicts machete wound on lady, flees

The Ebonyi State Police Command says it needs information that would lead to the arrest of a man, who allegedly attack his girlfriend with a machete in Ishieke area of Ebonyi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, revealed this on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state capital.

She said the man inflicted deep machete cuts in the wrist of his girlfriend after a quarrel.

According to Odah, the girl, who is assisting the police in their investigation, alleged one Eze Irem escaped after committing the offence.

She said the man and his girlfriend, who were fast food vendors, had a misunderstanding that led to the attack.

She urged members of the public with information on the suspect to report to the nearest police station.