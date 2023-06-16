Love unscripted: Hawa Magaji lands  first major TV hosting gig on Africa Magic’s ‘What Will People Say?’

Nigeria’s media landscape is about to witness a groundbreaking moment as Hawa Magaji, the multi-talented “Northern Belle” steps into her first major TV hosting role. Africa Magic proudly presents “What Will People Say?”

Hawa Magaji’s remarkable ascent to success is a testament to her unwavering passion and dedication. Holding a degree in International Law and Diplomacy from Babcock University, Hawa’s early career saw her excel in the corporate sector. However, her love for media and entertainment propelled her towards her true calling, where she quickly made a name for herself.

Hawa’s journey to becoming one of Nigeria’s top Gen Z On-Air Personalities has been impressive. She started by interning at respected radio stations such as Rhythm FM and Soundcity FM, working alongside renowned VJ Adams. She moved on to host the DSCVR and Behind show on the music streaming platform, Gbedu.

Her innate talent and vibrant personality soon caught the attention of industry insiders, leading her to host high-profile events such as the premiere of “The Real Housewives of Abuja,” Davido’s “The Timeless” concert, and “Vibes on the Beach” with Wizkid, among others.

Recognizing the power of digital platforms, Hawa launched her own successful YouTube channel, where she hosts two popular shows. “Who’s in My House” and “Drive Time with Hawa Magaji”. Both shows have gained immense popularity, boasting over 20,000 subscribers and millions of views. Through these shows, Hawa creates a safe and enjoyable space for her guests, fostering an atmosphere of vulnerability and entertainment. Notable personalities like Bimbo Ademoye, Joeboy, Mr Macaroni, Teni, Zinoleesky, Oxlade, and Falzthebahdguy have graced her interviews.

Hawa Magaji’s aspirations go beyond entertainment. She is determined to be a change-maker for Northern children and a role model for aspiring media professionals from the region. With pride in her Northern heritage, Hawa showcases her culture on various platforms, emphasizing its beauty and significance to a global audience.

Now, Hawa Magaji embarks on a new and exciting chapter as the host of Africa Magic’s “What Will People Say?” This interactive dating reality show promises to redefine the genre, captivating viewers with its innovative approach. Hawa’s innate ability to connect with people makes her the perfect guide through the twists and turns of love, ensuring an engaging and unforgettable experience for participants and viewers alike.

Save the Date and Join the Journey. Make sure to mark your calendars for the grand premiere of “What Will People Say?” on Friday, June 16th, 2023. Brace yourself for an adventure as Hawa Magaji takes the helm, infusing the show with her trademark charm, wit, and authenticity. Viewers will witness firsthand the impact of societal expectations on love and relationships. Can genuine connections flourish when the opinions of others loom large? It’s a question that strikes at the very core of our modern lives.

What Would People Say promises to leave a lasting impression and will undoubtedly set the stage for Hawa’s continued rise as a household name in media, fashion, and lifestyle.

Make sure you tune in for the premiere on Friday, June 16th, 2023 on DSTV Nigeria, Africa Magic Showcase Ch. 151. You can also follow the official Africa Magic social media pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for updates on the show.