Love Language: Are you speaking the right one?, by Jacob Iroko

You know that moment when you’re on the phone with your partner, and you’re thinking: “Why can’t he just say ‘I love you’ before ending the call?” Or she keeps buying you gifts, but all you really want is for her to sit down and gist with you at the end of a long day. Does this sound familiar?

You’re not alone. You’re probably not unloved. You’re just not speaking the same love language. Love is a universal feeling, but it doesn’t always sound or look the same.

Many times, what we call “bad communication” or feeling “unappreciated” in relationships is actually a love language mismatch. You could be showing love in your way, but if it’s not in your partner’s language, it won’t land. And vice versa.

What are Love Languages?

Dr. Gary Chapman’s book: “The 5 Love Languages,” introduced the idea that we all express and receive love in five distinct ways. Knowing your partner’s preferred way can make the difference between connection and conflict

The Five Love Languages

• Words of Affirmation: People who speak this language value verbal expressions of love. Compliments, kind words, and encouraging statements mean the world to them. A simple “I appreciate you” or “You did a great job” can go a long way.

• Acts of Service: For some, actions truly speak louder than words. Helping with chores, running errands, or doing something that eases their burden is how they feel most loved.

• Receiving Gifts: It’s not about materialism. Rather, it’s the thoughtfulness and effort behind the gift that counts. Even a handwritten note or a small, meaningful item can make a big impact.

• Quality Time: Undivided attention is the key here. Watching a movie together isn’t enough unless there’s connection. Think of deep conversations, shared experiences, or simply being fully present with no distractions.

• Physical Touch: Hugs, hand-holding, a pat on the back—these forms of physical connection are essential to those with this love language. Physical presence and touch provide reassurance and connection.

Why Does Speaking the Right Love Language Matter?

When you speak your partner’s love language, you’re showing them that you care and understand their needs. When love isn’t expressed in a language the other person understands:

• You can feel unseen, unheard, or unappreciated.

• You may end up resentful, even when your partner is trying in their own way.

• Simple moments of love can become missed opportunities for connection.

Picture this: He’s washing the car, fixing her tyres, running errands. Meanwhile, she’s waiting to hear: “You mean the world to me.” They’re both trying but they’re missing each other. That’s the danger of mismatched love languages.

Also Read

Stay Tuned for part 2 where you’ll discover your love language (and your partner’s), adjust how you express love so it actually connects, and avoid common traps like weaponizing past mistakes or ignoring emotional needs.

Want help figuring out your love language… or your partner’s? JI is here to guide you. Let’s get intentional about how we love.

Until Next Sunday

JI.

+2348023433388, 09134993751.

Post Views: 5