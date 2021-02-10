It’s Valentine’s week!

And GOtv is serving a great line up of romantic movies and series for all types of viewers to enjoy this special season plus some football action from La Liga and Serie A to enjoy as well.

Prepare to get all the feels this Valentine with GOtv.

Here are our top picks for this week:

Enjoy this romantic drama Bollywood movie called Dolly Ki Doli airing on February 11 at 2pm on StarLife (Channel 23). Follow the story of a con woman called Dolly, who marries rich men only to run away with their wealth on the wedding night.

For the love of football! Catch Napoli vs Juventus on February 13 at 6pm on SuperSport Select 1 (Channel 33) and Real Madrid vs Valencia on February 14 at 4:15pm on SuperSport LaLiga (Channel 32). Visit SuperSport for more football fixtures.

Past love returns in this romantic movie: A Harvest Wedding, on February 14 at 10:35am on M-Net Movies 4 (Channel 3). A woman is hired to plan a man’s wedding, but soon discovers that the brother of the groom is her old flame.

A Holiday Change is a movie about forgiving and most of all sharing the true meaning of love that the holiday season brings! Tune in on M-Net Movies 4 (Channel 3) on February 14 at 3:35pm.

TNT (Channel 16) scheduled movies themed Unexpected Love for the February 14. Breaking All The Rules at 10:35am, Joe vs The Volcano at 12pm, Bubble Boy at 1:45pm, Splash at 3pm, The Best Man at 5pm and The Best Man Holiday at 7pm.

What Love Is airs on Sunday at 6pm on BET (Channel 21). When Tom is dumped by his girlfriend, he spends the rest of the night talking to his friends about it and also analyse the meaning of love.

Looking for Local content? Rok your valentine with Not your husband which airs on February 14 at 6:30pm on ROK 2 (channel 17). The return of a presumably dead wife of a man leaves him with a hard choice.

