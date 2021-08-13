Lounge 1508 celebrates second anniversary

As part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of Sidolart Entertainment and the second anniversary of Lounge 1508, and the birthday bash of the brain behind the two successful outfits, Alhaji Saheed Yusuff, a full 60-hour non-stop entertainment will commence from 5pm on Friday 13th August to 5am on Monday 16th August* at the Lounge 15:08, Plot 2, Otunba Jobi Fele Way, Beside Martinos Hotel, Alausa Ikeja.

The three days of fun will include live music performances, comedy, DJs, fashion parade, talent hunt, kegites gyrations and award for outstanding individuals and outfits that have made strong impact in Lagos social circuit and Lounge 1508.

Friday, according to CEO of Sidolart Entertainment, Saheed Yusuff, will commence with deejays and live performance by Abbey Awesome and his band all night long. Saturday will have the fashion parade, awards, kegites gyration and talent hunt aside music by top deejays.

Sunday will have Fuji sensation, Sulaimon Adio Atawewe slugging it out with top dee jays till the wee hours of Monday.

FULL LIST OF AWARDEES

Otunba Femi Davies – MetroNews

Abiodun Oshinibosi – ABELINIS

Otunba Sesan Rufai – GoldMyneTV

Amb(Dr) Olabisi Akanbi – LABO GROUP

Amb Olawale Faniyi – MR BITE

Mr Sanusi Oluwatosin – SMC

Otunba Abiola Olatokunbo – Biola Benz

Billiamin Olabanji – Billyque Entertainment

Alhaji Lukman Hamzat – AMBIANCE

Prince Muyiwa Adejobi – Ex-LAGOS PPRO

Aikhoje Sholla Omilade – DPO Alausa

Amb Sulaimon Adio ATAWEWE

Awesola Abiodun – Awesome Band

Ogbeni Yomi Fashlanso – YFL

Alh Abass Akande Obesere

Alh Wasiu Alabi PASUMA – OGANLA 1

Adesoji Adebayo – WONDERBOY SOLEK

Seun – 1401 LOUNGE

Sesan – TWIST HOTEL & LOUNGE

Seun Bankole – SB-live

Kolade Onanuga – KLB

Sunny Melody – QSM

Sola Fajobi – Solar

Ayo Mojoyin – CityPulse

Biodun Kupoluyi – Flip tv

Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku

Otunba Bestman Nze

Bode Ibesanmi

Tope Lawal – DANGOTE OFFA

Abu Abel – EGBARIN

ADX ARTQUAKE

MR ADESOLA EBENEZER ALABA {De-Alabac Properties}

EHIMOTOR EMMANUEL

Dr ‘LANRE TERIBA – ATORISE