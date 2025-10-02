Loud Whispers: Entertaining order, didactic nuggets from the chaos of life, by Michael Olatunbosun

Today we have a collection of short stories on the table. The book is titled: “Loud Whispers.” It is a collection of 19 short stories written by Nwabundo Ifeoma Alayande. The work was published in 2025 by Genius Books.

Nwabundo is an accomplished broadcaster, award-winning media practitioner, and seasoned storyteller with experience spanning over 16 years. Nwabundo draws the reader into her stories while playing around themes of love, betrayal, humour etc. Thus, this book is written to reflect the author’s deductions from life’s everyday events and how humans respond to them.

In this collection, the author tells the story of the resilient struggles of average Lagos residents in the face of relentless pounding by both state and non-state actors alike. The work also discusses the ever pervasive Lagos traffic and how this combines with the vagaries of nature to collude against the people. In the story Èkó Àkéte for instance, a rainy day travail of a Lagos commute for a lady in a rickety bus is capped by a stolen mobile phone by a restless co-passenger. It turns out to be a case of double jeopardy for her as she struggles to hold her breath beside an odour-infested co-traveller and unruly road management agents. The second story is about the ever pervasive Lagos traffic and its attendant exhaustion on commuters. Our Rapper Conductor showcases this in humorous dimensions, pointing to the unpredictability of the Lagos traffic.

Not done with Lagos and this time with its power to confuse and bemuse with its huge dose of surprises. In the story, Shine Ya Eyes, Aisha gets a job as a journalist and relocates to Lagos from Katsina. Her curiosity leads her one day to check out what is fascinating a crowd under the Obalende Bridge. The reporter in her joins the crowd and discovers the person of interest to be a man performing for the crowd. Unknown to Aisha, a team member of the man has hypnotised her. She is being led to the ATM to withdraw money from her account for the lady but is rescued at the last minute by Bukky, her colleague. But the damage has been done already: her wallet is gone. For her, she learns the hard way that “Lagos is not for the fainthearted”, as they say.

The story, I Want Muscles, is a humour-laden treatment of the serious matter of trypanophobia. It is the fear of needles, and it portrays the fact that beyond the outward steel and hard-tongued posture of people, there is an instinctive feebleness. This is the theme of the story I want Muscles.

Dozie is a feared body builder and owner of a gymnasium in the village. He wins the heart of Nwakaego, a village damsel who is awestruck by the muscleman. But months after their introduction, Dozie falls sick with malaria.

The phenomenon of friend-zoning people gets the author’s attention in this book. It means boxing people into a strictly friends relationship and never giving them the chance to switch. The story Bestie perfectly shows this scenario. In the story, Ada and Jarret are friends from their neighbourhood and secondary school. Jarret is her friend with whom she shares deep issues, including dates. But one day, Jarret proposes to her. And their friendship goes crashing.

In this book, Nne’s Wrapper discusses the theme of sickle cell disease and the stigmatization faced by carriers of the SS gene. The author tells the story from the lens of Olanna. A product of a runaway father and an unwilling mother, Olanna lives with her grandmother, Nne and tells us about how she is believed to be a financial strain on her parents by her repeated coming and going. An Àbíkú or ogbanje is a child superstitiously believed to be dying and reincarnating. And Olanna is believed to have come and gone five times. This sixth time, she has stayed. Nne, her grandmother dies and Olanna’s mother marries Nduka, a roadside mechanic with whom they move to the city. But Olanna holds on to her grandma’s groundnut print wrapper.

Staying with her mother and Nduka her stepfather takes a traumatic turn after the birth of their twins. Olanna is warned sternly never to get near or touch the twins. The belief is that she would afflict the children with her sickle cell disease. But she finds love in the arms of Jideofor, an investment banker and son to wealthy parents. Now she stumbles upon vital information that threatens her whole being. How she navigates the intrigue is set out in the story.

In this collection is the story of a stolen wedding, bitter betrayal and revenge. Uju and Olanna are childhood friends and do many things together. In the story The Parasite and the Fool, Uju is the petit one with an ultra-creative mind and Olanna is the big one, the one with subtlety and whiles. Olanna always with subtlety likes to take the credit for all the creative ideas conceived by Uju. But after Uju reveals her plan for a fairy tale wedding, Olanna quickly schedules her own wedding for the week before Uju’s wedding. On the set day, Uju shows up at Olanna’s wedding venue only to discover that all her own plans, venue, dress and everything have been copied by her best friend. The plan has been stolen, but Uju gets her revenge, but this is not without its twist.

In this collection also is a story that treats the theme of infidelity. The story, Pastor’s Crush, throws up the theme of religious hypocrisy. Tundun is a prominent member of the church choir and praise and worship leader alongside Pastor Wisdom. Soon, Wisdom proposes to Tundun and plans are speedily put in place for their wedding. However, Tundun’s older cousin discovers something which holds the key to why Tundun is insistent on a quick wedding.

Also Read

In the collection Loud Whispers, one of the stories portrays gender based violence as perpetrated by an intimate partner. And another one discusses child sexual abuse and incest, while also showing that lack of parental attention can fuel and give strength to the abuse, allowing the abuser to gain more confidence. Again, parents, especially mothers, must not be too busy or absent to the extent that they fail to notice changes in their children or the home front.

Also another story, Yesterday discusses society’s set standards expected of a lady. Aunty Lucy is always insisting that her niece, Veronica ought to get married and settle down with a man instead of pursuing her career aspirations.

Written mainly in the first person point of view, this 97-page collection of 19 short stories is inspired by everyday events that basically tug at the reader’s veins.

The stories are highly relatable, as the author tries to capture entertaining order and didactic nuggets from the chaos of life. The stories are beautifully told indeed, and the work potently testifies to the storytelling prowess of Nwabundo Ifeoma Alayande.

. Olatunbosun, a broadcast journalist, fact-checker and book reviewer, can be reached via 08023517565 (SMS and WhatsApp only) and miketunbosun74@gmail.com.