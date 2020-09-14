A lotto agent, Atoshi Wunuken, 32, on Monday appeared in a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court, FCT, over alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecution counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Afolayan Oluwole of Ganmo village, Kwara State, reported the matter at the police station on Sept. 2.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tanko alleged that the complainant on Aug. 2 played a lotto game in the defendant’s shop and won N120,000.

He alleged that the defendant collected the account number of the complainant and promised to transfer the money to him, but he neither did nor gave any satisfactory reason why he did not.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Defence counsel, Christy Oboh, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing Sections 162 and 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Oboh said that her client will not jump bail if granted.

Consequently, Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, in addition to undertaking to forfeit the bail bond should the defendant jump bail.

He also ordered both the defendant and surety to submit their present means of identification and adjourned the case until Oct. 21 for hearing.