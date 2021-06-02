Ahead of its planned National Gaming Conference slated for July 2021, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Federal Inland Revenue Service on all areas of mutual interest in fostering increased revenue generation for the federal government.

The director-general, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, stated this on Monday when he led the management of the NLRC on a courtesy visit to the executive chairman of the FIRS, Alhaji Muhammad Mamman Nami.

The NLRC DG noted that with the sustained developmental growth witnessed in the lottery industry, coupled with the ancillary business opportunities therein, it became imperative for the commission to seek collaborations with relevant agencies to complement its regulatory efforts.

“Scope of operations has grown, just as the entire industry is witnessing an astronomical growth. We seek out sister federal government agencies relevant in our actualizing our mandate for concrete collaborations.

“We already have ties with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) as well as with anti-graft agencies, namely the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The FIRS will not be isolated as we need your agency for a working synergy of mutual benefit to our respective organizations,” the DG said.

Mr Gbajabiamila took time to explain the workings of the NLRC to the management of the FIRS, and also identified issues of double regulation and double taxation as areas of challenges for the operators of lottery business in Nigeria.

He said that lottery operators contribute percentage of their earnings to lottery good causes in Nigeria, while also paying taxes to both federal and state governments.

The NLRC DG added that it was important for the FIRS to participate in the National Gaming Conference with a view to creating better understanding of these issues.

He said NLRC would undertake elaborate public awareness campaign aimed at offering proper guidance to lottery operators and other stakeholders.

In his response, the executive chairman of the FIRS, Alhaji Muhammad Nami, expressed delight at the visit, and pledged the support of the FIRS towards a successful National Gaming Conference.

Alhaji Nami who noted that taxes are the primary source of revenue to governments all over the world, disclosed that 60 to 70 per cent of all the funds shared monthly by the Federal Allocation Committee among the three tiers of government in Nigeria is generated by the FIRS.

He said, “We are not taking the visit lightly as it will assist us to meet our target. We are always interested in meeting our critical partners in progress and together we will be able to block all revenue leakages in the country,” he concluded.