The Niger State Government has commiserated with the people of Suleja and Gurumana in Shiroro LGA of the state over flood disaster and boat mishap that claimed 10 lives.

In a statement on Sunday in Minna, Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, said the government was disturbed by the incidents.

Noel-Berje noted the National Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency and Nigeria Meteorological Agency had issued flood alerts to some council areas in Niger State.

She urged all residents of the areas to adhere strictly to government advice on temporary relocation and clearing of drains to avoid a repeat of the ugly incident.

On the boat mishap in Gurumana Community in Shiroro LGA, the official said it was regrettable.

She said that the government was not relenting in efforts to end banditry.

Noel-Berje added that security agencies had been adequately mobilised to ensure protection of lives and property.

The CPSappealed to NEMA to urgently intervene to reduce hardship faced by the people of both communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the government had on July 13 appealed to communities around river banks, particularly the flood-prone areas and those situated on the tributaries of River Niger, to be cautious and pay attention to the rising water levels in their areas.

NEMA, NIHSA and NIMET had earlier predicted that some local government areas of the state and other states fall within highly probable flood-risk areas for 2020.