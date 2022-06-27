Los Angeles FC confirm Gareth Bale signing

MLS side Los Angeles FC have confirmed the signing of superstar Welsh winger Gareth Bale.

Bale, who was a free agent after leaving Real Madrid at the end of his contract there, has signed a 12-month contract with LAFC with an option for a further 18 months.

The Wales legend had already confirmed his next move in a social media post on Saturday night, writing: “See you soon, Los Angeles”.

Speaking to the club’s official website, five-time Champions League winner Bale said: “I am extremely excited for this move to LAFC.

“This is the right place for me and my family and the right time in my career, and I cannot wait to get started working with the team and getting ready to win more trophies in Los Angeles.”

Steve Cherundolo is hoping Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini can help LAFC over the line when it comes to the MLS Cup Playoffs.

LAFC Steve Cherundolo added: “There are simply not many players in the world who can have an impact on a match like Gareth Bale.

“He can be dangerous in so many different ways, and we expect him to complement what we believe is already a strong team from the moment he arrives. His knowledge of the game and experience in playing in big games will be invaluable for our club.”

Bale’s hometown club Cardiff City had recently held talks with the attacker, who has also been linked with MLS side DC United, but he has opted of a move to California.