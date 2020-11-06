The Join Health Sector Union (JOHESU) and Assembly of Health Professionals, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar branch has called on the Federal Government and corporate organisations to assist them over the looting of their valuables by hoodlums.

The Union made the call in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Daniel Odo and Ken Bassey, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Calabar.

The Union said on October 24, hoodlums made up of women, men and children, heavily armed with guns and machetes, descended on the hospital in a Gestapo-style operation.

The statement said when members of staff finally settled to know what went on, they discovered that the once pride of mental health services in the country had been looted dry.

It said: “The unimaginable plunder of our institution was an exhibition of man’s bestiality at its best. Items looted include refrigerators, computers, fans, generators, hospital beds, laboratory x-ray equipment, drugs, books, tables and chairs among others.

“All the official and private cars parked within the precincts of the hospital were vandalised without any milk of human kindness. Also caught in the melee are members of staff who lost substantial amount of money and other valuables.

“The attack and desecration of our establishment to say the least was satanic and should be condemned by well meaning individuals and groups.

“We seize this rare opportunity to salute the courage, resilience and sense of commitment to duty displayed by both management team and members of staff who braved all odds to ensure that they render mental health services to our patients literally on top of rubbles.”

The Union appealed to the Federal Ministry of Health to dispatch a high-powered team to assess the extent of destruction towards finding a remedy.

It said: “We are constrained to specifically appeal to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Federal and Cross River State Emergency Management Agencies and the Niger Delta Development Commission to come and assist us.

“We also call on members of State Assembly and National Assembly from Cross River, Non Governmental Organisations and philanthropists to come and help us.”