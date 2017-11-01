Looters’ trial: NJC receives 1,124 corruption cases

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onneghen, said on Wednesday that the National Judicial Council has so far received 1,124 corruption cases from various jurisdictions.

Onnoghen disclosed this in Abuja at the inauguration of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee.

The CJN said the cases were received from the jurisdictions in compliance to NJC directive.

He said: “The Heads of Court were directed to compile and submit a compendium of corruption cases being handled by their various jurisdictions.

“I also directed them to designate a court or more in their jurisdictions, depending on the volume of such cases, solely for the trial of such cases.’’

The CJN advised members of the committee to help eliminate delays and its attendant effects on the speedy disposal of corruption cases.

Onnoghen said: “Needless to say that the nation expects so much from this committee, going by the avalanche of positive responses and recommendations that have greeted its setting up.

“We, therefore must do all we can to justify this high level of public confidence reposed in the committee.

“The committee is expected to among other things propose practical directions for my consideration and approval in order to complement the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.’’

The CJN restated his admonitions to both prosecution and defense counsel to shun all unethical antics being deployed to delay corruption cases.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the council on October 31 appointed a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Suleiman Galadima, as the new Chairman of the committee.

Justice Galadima was appointed by the council to replace retired Justice Ayo Salami who excused himself from the committee as the chairman, after initially accepting to serve.

Members of the committee are: Chief Judges of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah; Imo State, Justice P.O. Nnadi; Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro; and Oyo State, Justice M. L. Abimbola.

Also named among the members are the current President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Abubakar Mahmoud, and some of his predecessors – Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Joseph Daudu (SAN) and Augustine Alegeh (SAN).

Others include two members of the NJC, Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN) and R.I. Inga; representative, Non-Governmental Organisations, representative, Ministry of Justice, and the representative, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

The Secretary of NJC, Gambo Saleh, will serve as the secretary of the committee.

Galadima while speaking on behalf of others members, expressed delight on their appointment to serve, adding that the committee would not fail the nation.