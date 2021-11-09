Lookman switches allegiance to Nigeria’s national team from England

Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman has officially switched to Nigeria and will likely represent the Super Eagles in upcoming international matches.

Lookman was not called into Nigeria’s upcoming November international fixtures, but could be a part of the squad for team’s next set of fixtures.

Lookman, who has played club football for Everton, RB Leipzig, and Fulham, joined Leicester City in the Premier League offseason.

The winger decided to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria from England, but must wait to make his debut. The Africa Cup of Nations will kick off in January and football fans around the world are debating which team will win the tournament.

The London-born player has struggled to break into the English national team, but hopes to get into the Nigeria team more easily.

The 24-year-old has made 11 appearances for Leicester City thus far in 2021-22, scoring two goals.

He hasn’t been a regular for manager Brendan Rodgers, tallying just 548 minutes in 11 matches for an average of 50 minutes per appearance.

In 2020-21, Lookman played on loan at Fulham.

He scored four goals in 35 matches for the Cottagers, despite the team being relegated from the Premier League.

Lookman started his career in Charlton Athletics’ football academy in 2014.

He made a fast rise through the club’s academy and played for the first-team in November 2015.

Everton signed Lookman to a four-and-a-half-year-contract in January 2017. The forward scored four goals in 48 matches for Everton.

After a short loan at RB Leipzig in 2017-18, he signed a permanent five-year contract in July 2019 with the German club.

Lookman played for England at the youth level. He was a part of the England under-20 team that won the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2017.

Lookman is able to play for Nigeria thanks to his parents’ being Nigerian.

What’s the hold-up?

Although Lookman has switched allegiances to Nigeria from England, he will have to wait to make his debut for the team.

The Nigeria Football Federation hasn’t applied to FIFA for Lookman’s nationality change due to the player competing for England at U19, U20, and U21 level.

According to the Nigerian Football Federation, they are aware of Lookman’s intention to play for the national.

The national team will now look into completing the process to allow Lookman to play for Nigeria.

The football federation has stressed that manager Gernot Rohr would consider Lookman for the national team, if the player becomes eligible.

However, Lookman would not be an automatic selection.

Lookman is not the only player seeking a switch to align themselves with the Nigeria national team.

Milwall’s Sheyi Ojo, on loan from Liverpool; Reading’s Ovie Ejaria; PAOK’s Chuba Akpom; and Genk’s Ike Ugbo have also expressed their intentions to become members of the Nigeria national football team.

All four of the players have Nigerian parents despite being born elsewhere.

Nigeria’s national team has a number of exciting young forward players.

Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, Bordeaux’s Samuel Kalu, and Lorient’s Terem Moffi are all in contention for regular places in the Nigeria team.

Lookman would compete with the trio of players for a spot in the national side.