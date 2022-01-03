Lookman nominated for Leicester’s Goal of the Month

Super Eagles hopeful, Ademola Lookman, has been double nominated for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month award for December 2021.

After recovering from health issues, the 2017 U20 World Cup winner with England was in superb goalscoring form for the Foxes, netting in back-to-back Premier League games against Manchester City and Liverpool and the two goals have been shortlisted.

There are ten strikes nominated for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month and the club has asked their fans to choose the best effort.

Eight players have been nominated for the award with in-form midfielder James Maddison also twice making the shortlist, while Harvey Barnes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Patson Daka, Youri Tielemans, Ethan Fitzhugh and Sophie Howard are also in contention for the accolade.

Against Manchester City on Boxing Day, Lookman reduced the deficit to 4-2 just before the hour mark when he slotted home under pressure after compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho, set him up.

The RB Leipzig loanee scored for the second time in three days fourteen minutes into the second half against Liverpool, weaving his way into the area before firing past Alisson at his near post in a 1-0 win versus Liverpool.

Lookman was named in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but did not make the finalized roster because he has not yet been cleared by FIFA to represent the three-time African champions at international level.