Lookman leads charge against Bafana Bafana as Troost-Ekong returns to starting line-up

Ademola Lookman will lead the charge of the Super Eagles against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa when the two teams clash in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (today) as team Captain Williams Troost-Ekong returns to the starting line-up.

This follows the absence of Victor Osimhen who sustained an injury in the first of the double header clash for the 2026 World Cup against Rwanda on Friday.

Osimehn was replaced in that clash against Rwanda in the 37th minute by Cyril Dessers.

The Super Eagles triumphed by a loan goal scored by Tolu Arokodare, also a substitute in the match.

Troost-Ekong started the clash against Rwanda from the bench in the match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, for the 2026 World Cup.

In the starting line-up against the Bafana Bafana, which encounter commences at 5pm Nigerian time, Stanley Nwabali will be in goal, with Ola Aina, Wilfred Ndidi, Benjamin Fredericks and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru making the cut.

Also on the field are Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Dessers, and Calvin Bassey.

